× Bader Philanthropies offers COVID-19 testing in Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 3

MILWAUKEE — Bader Philanthropies will offer walk-up and drive-up COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, June 3 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. in the parking lot of their location at 3300 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

A news release indicates no appointment is needed — and those seeking a test do not need to be showing symptoms. Those wishing to be tested should enter the parking lot via N. 5th Street. The tests are being conducted by Shalem Healing.

No one will be turned away while tests are available, but tests are limited. Both nasal and blood testing will be offered. Most insurance companies provide coverage for nasal testing, but blood testing is not covered at this time.

For those who do not have insurance, a sliding pay scale will be offered. Proper social distancing and precautions will be in effect to ensure safety.

Visit bader.org for more information.