Brewers pledge to ‘effect meaningful and lasting changes’ in wake of George Floyd’s death

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers released a statement on Tuesday, June 2 regarding the death of George Floyd.

The statement reads as follows:

“We are deeply saddened and troubled by the senseless death of George Floyd, and we are heartbroken over the ongoing plight of those who are victims of any form of injustice based on race. Racism and silence in the face of it cannot be tolerated.

“MLB Commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig often reminds us that baseball is a social institution, and with that understanding comes great responsibility. This is a core value of the Milwaukee Brewers family. Addressing racial injustice requires action, and we are committed to working closely with our community and partners to effect meaningful and lasting changes.”