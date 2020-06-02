LIVE: Justice for George Floyd rally begins at Humboldt Park, ends in downtown Milwaukee
City of West Bend closes deal with Milwaukee Tool

Posted 12:18 pm, June 2, 2020

WEST BEND — The City of West Bend announced on Tuesday, June 2 that it has officially closed on the first purchase of land within its new 216-acre industrial park, West Bend Manufacturing Center, with the sale of 22 acres to Schwer, Pflicht & Werkzeug Properties, LLC, on behalf of Milwaukee Tool.

The property is located along River Road (north of County Highway NN).

A news release indicates Milwaukee Tool purchased the site for one dollar with the agreement to build a new 94,700 sq. ft. manufacturing facility, to be valued at a minimum of $10 million. The facility will manufacture new-to-market hand tools for professional electricians and utility linemen.

Milwaukee Tool plans to create 50 full-time jobs in West Bend within three years — and is projected to provide up to 100 jobs by 2025.

