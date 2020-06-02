× City-wide curfew takes effect at 10 p.m. Tuesday in Racine

RACINE — Racine Mayor Cory Mason issued an emergency declaration Tuesday, June 2 — extending Monday night’s city-wide curfew to include Tuesday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

“Again, we are issuing this curfew out of an abundance of caution,” said Mayor Mason in a statement Tuesday. “Last night was calm, and I appreciate the cooperation of our residents who have marched and demonstrated peacefully, and who have rejected the agitators from outside the community in doing so. The goal is to keep people off of the streets and sidewalks in the nighttime hours.”

The mayor’s statement noted between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., it is expected that travel that is on streets and sidewalks is limited to going to your house or your workplace or to attend to personal needs like getting medication from a pharmacy. The order is not requiring businesses to close. Many manufactures and other businesses operate 24 hours. Employees are legally permitted to travel to and from work under this order.

The language of the emergency declaration, which includes instruction and exemption, can be found by CLICKING HERE.