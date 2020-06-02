Cool down with a crisp salad: Check out this recipe for strawberry spinach salad 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's going to be a hot one today -- so why not cool down with a crisp salad. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with her favorite recipe.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Ingredients:

Dressing:

1/3 cup white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh red onion, minced

1 cup vegetable oil

1 1/2 tablespoon poppy seeds

Shake together in a jar and refrigerate. Keeps in the fridge for one week.

Salad:

2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

1 big bag (9 ounces) fresh spinach

1 cup whole pecans

2 tablespoons butter