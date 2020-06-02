Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Cool down with a crisp salad: Check out this recipe for strawberry spinach salad 

Posted 9:38 am, June 2, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- It's going to be a hot one today -- so why not cool down with a crisp salad. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with her favorite recipe.

Strawberry Spinach Salad 

Ingredients:
Dressing:
1/3 cup white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh red onion, minced
1 cup vegetable oil
1 1/2 tablespoon poppy seeds
Shake together in a jar and refrigerate. Keeps in the fridge for one week.

Salad:
2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced
1 big bag (9 ounces) fresh spinach
1 cup whole pecans
2 tablespoons butter

