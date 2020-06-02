LIVE: Justice for George Floyd rally begins at Humboldt Park, ends in downtown Milwaukee
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Corners of Brookfield closing early Tuesday to reduce traffic, congestion in area of protest

Posted 1:03 pm, June 2, 2020, by

The Corners of Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield will be closing early at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 and will reopen Wednesday, June 3 during normal business hours.

A Corners of Brookfield spokesperson tells FOX6 News that the decision to close early was made in the interest of reducing traffic and congestion in the area of a protest planned at Goerke’s Corners.

Full statement from a spokesperson from The Corners of Brookfield:

“Out of an abundance of caution, The Corners of Brookfield will temporarily close the Town Center beginning today at 2 p.m. The afternoon closure will reduce traffic and congestion in the area of the planned protest at Goerke’s Corners and support the safety of all including those involved and our guests, tenants and residents. We expect to re-open for normal business hours tomorrow, Wednesday, June 3.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.