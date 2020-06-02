× Corners of Brookfield closing early Tuesday to reduce traffic, congestion in area of protest

BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield will be closing early at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 and will reopen Wednesday, June 3 during normal business hours.

A Corners of Brookfield spokesperson tells FOX6 News that the decision to close early was made in the interest of reducing traffic and congestion in the area of a protest planned at Goerke’s Corners.

Full statement from a spokesperson from The Corners of Brookfield:

“Out of an abundance of caution, The Corners of Brookfield will temporarily close the Town Center beginning today at 2 p.m. The afternoon closure will reduce traffic and congestion in the area of the planned protest at Goerke’s Corners and support the safety of all including those involved and our guests, tenants and residents. We expect to re-open for normal business hours tomorrow, Wednesday, June 3.”