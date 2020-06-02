FDA approves at-home coronavirus testing kit, results would be available online

WASHINGTON — An at-home coronavirus testing kit from Quest Diagnostics has been quickly approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Users will use a nasal swab and then mail the sample overnight via FedEx to a testing lab. The company’s CEO said the process is more comfortable and less invasive for patients.

The results of the test will be available to the user on the company’s website and mobile app and will be shared with relevant health departments monitoring the spread of COVID-19.

Quest says its plans to have 500,000 kits ready to send out by the end of June. The company also said it plans to make the tests available to health care workers, states and businesses for “return-to-work testing programs.”

Quest did not say how long it would take to receive results with the test.