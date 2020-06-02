Former Gov. Walker tweets support for President Trump ‘having the guts’ to walk to DC church

MILWAUKEE — Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted support for President Donald Trump’s decision to clear protesters and walk to a church near the White House on Monday, June 1.

Hard to imagine any other @POTUS having the guts to walk out of the White House like this: @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/R9Da6W7Hhb — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 2, 2020

On Monday, President Trump walked to St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House after Lafayette Park was forcibly cleared of protesters. He held up a Bible for photos in front of the church, known as “The Church of the Presidents,” which had been damaged by fire during weekend protests.

Critics of the decision said the president was misusing religious symbols for partisan purposes during the visit.

On Monday evening, Trump had appeared in the White House Rose Garden and threatened to deploy active-duty military across the country to quell sometimes-violent unrest in the wake of the death of Floyd.