Kenosha police: City's bus service will be stopped at 4 p.m. Tuesday

KENOSHA — Kenosha police have been advised that the city’s bus service will be stopping at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said in a Facebook post that the last downtown pickup with be 3:35 p.m.

They say bus service will return to a normal schedule at 4:55 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3.