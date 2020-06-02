Looking for a bit of an adventure? See what Milwaukee Community Sailing Center is doing to get people sailing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Getting out on the open water may exactly be what some of us need these days. Brian is with the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center to see what they are doing to get people sailing in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Milwaukee Community Sailing Center (website)

The Milwaukee Community Sailing Center offers introductory sailing classes for adults, youth, and children. For more experienced sailors, our courses include intermediate and advanced classes introducing different types of boats and equipment such as spinnakers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We also offer yearly refresher courses if you're looking to get your sea legs back. And for those who are new to the sailing center and have prior sailing experience, check out our challenge courses.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video