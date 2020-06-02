× Milwaukee activist says attempt to lead protest over Hoan Bridge followed police tear-gassing

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies pushed back against protesters who tried to cross the Hoan Bridge into Bay View Tuesday evening, June 2.

The march was led by Milwaukee activist Frank Nitty, who led two relatively peaceful demonstrations over two nights.

He said Tuesday evening’s attempt to lead the group to the Hoan came after protesters were tear-gassed coming back into Milwaukee Monday night.

The group did not make it far onto the bridge. Nitty was rolling live on Facebook during the protest.

Sheriff’s officials said there were arrests, but would not have the exact numbers until later in the week.

The incident led to the closure of I-794/Hoan Bridge for less than an hour.