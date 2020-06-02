Milwaukee alderwoman weighs in on protests, unrest: ‘We got to be civilly disobedient’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis shared a post calling for rioters to move to the suburbs. In other posts, she urged people not to be destructive.

The post Lewis shared reads as follows:

“Dear Milwaukee protestors and rioters there are at least 4 surrounding suburbs with police stations that would love 💙💙💥your organized efforts!”

On Lewis’ personal Facebook page, she also shared a post that reads:

“Protests are during the day, that (expletive) at night is the after party that the youth and outside organizers are enjoying. They both have their purposes — so pick your poison.”

But the alderwoman has been clear — she is against violence.

“We got to be civilly disobedient today, in this season. We got to be disruptive, NOT destructive, but disruptive,” Lewis said.

Lewis shared information about Milwaukee’s curfew — urging people to “please stay home and be safe.”

Here is what she said in a Facebook Live.

“Protesting is one thing, now I do not condone looting and all of that. But there’s two things I want to say to that: IT WASN’T US.”

Lewis blames outsiders for the destruction.

“These out-of-state folks, out-of-towners, right-wing folks that are trying to get this narrative pushed that black people are exactly just what people think; thugs, this, that criminals,” Lewis said.

State Rep. David Bowen echoes those thoughts.

“We do not want the young folks in our community, the black youth, to be out there, to be misdirected to engage in that behavior by those outside. And it’s very clear, white interests that have been attempting to exploit our grief,” Bowen said.

Alderwoman Lewis did not respond to FOX6 News phone calls, emails, and Facebook messages.

Several news organizations like Vice and the Washington Post have posted articles documenting white people leading some of the violence. While Attorney General William Barr also blames outside radicals and agitators. He has named a left-leaning group called Antifa.