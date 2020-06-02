× MPD: 24-year-old woman shot, wounded near Sherman and Florist

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old woman was shot and wounded near Sherman and Florist on Tuesday morning, Milwaukee police said.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting and seek an unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.