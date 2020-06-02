Open Record Special Edition: TV news: Black and white

MILWAUKEE — Civil unrest continues, following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd. Floyd’s death sparked protests across the country, including here in Wisconsin. In this special edition of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite two guests on the episode: FOX6 reporter Amy DuPont, who has been covering these southeast Wisconsin protests the last few days and FOX6 Investigative Producer Pete.

Amy talks about what it’s been like to be in the crowds of protests in and around Milwaukee following the death of Floyd. She describes the scene during the day and how there’s a shift in mood among the demonstrators once the sun goes down. Producer Pete talks about the challenges of being a black journalist married to a white journalist and raising kids in the Milwaukee area. His insight is raw and powerful.

The team talks about what’s really happening during these protests, how we confront racism in our community — one of the most highly-segregated cities in the country, and where things go from here.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

Related show links:

For a complete look at stories related to George Floyd’s death, click HERE

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio

Have a Dinner Party Question? Shoot the team an email by CLICKING HERE.

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record