Police: 3 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

Posted 9:54 am, June 2, 2020, by
Police lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, June 1 and Tuesday morning, June 2. Two men and one woman were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. near 20th and Vliet. The victim, a 32-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Around 11:25 p.m. a 32-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries near Sherman Boulevard and Villard Avenue.  He walked into a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The third shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. near 17th Street and Fiebrantz Avenue.

Police say the victim was walking when shots were fired and was struck. The victim, a 40-year-old woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips app.

