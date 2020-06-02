× Police: 3 taken into custody after shots fired near 20th and Center

MILWAUKEE — Three people were taken into custody after shots were fired Tuesday night, June 2 near 20th Street and Center Street in Milwaukee, police said.

While there were ongoing protests in the city over the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis — but it was not immediately clear whether this incident was related to the protests.

The extent of any injuries suffered was also not immediately clear.

The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are under investigation.