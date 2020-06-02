× Police: Dog euthanized after shots fired during fight over reckless driving in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old German Shepherd had to be euthanized after the animal was injured when shots were fired during an argument over reckless driving Monday night, June 1 Bartlett Avenue and Linnwood Avenue.

It happened around 11:30 p.m.

Police said a man was walking in the area when he was nearly struck by a reckless driver. There was then an argument between the two, at which point police said the driver fired shots. The pedestrian was not hurt, but his dog was struck and had to be euthanized due to his injuries, police said.

MPD is seeking “unknown suspects.” Anyone with information was asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7401.