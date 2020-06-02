LIVE: Justice for George Floyd rally begins at Humboldt Park, ends in downtown Milwaukee
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Report: Southwest Airlines offering buyouts, temporary paid leave to workers amid pandemic

Posted 12:54 pm, June 2, 2020, by
Two major US airlines announced plans Friday to pull the Boeing 737 MAX from their schedules into March, raising the prospect the plane could be out of service for nearly a full year.

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is reportedly offering buyouts and temporary paid leave to its workers.

Southwest’s CEO, in internal documents seen by Reuters, says the move is needed in order to survive a slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline received more than $650 million in the second round of federal stimulus payouts.

The company is predicting flying capacity will probably be down about 30% in the Fall. Southwest has not imposed any layoffs or furloughs in its 49-year history.

Most employees are being offered leave of a minimum of six months with benefits and 50% pay. Pilots are being offered 61% pay.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.