× Report: Southwest Airlines offering buyouts, temporary paid leave to workers amid pandemic

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is reportedly offering buyouts and temporary paid leave to its workers.

Southwest’s CEO, in internal documents seen by Reuters, says the move is needed in order to survive a slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline received more than $650 million in the second round of federal stimulus payouts.

The company is predicting flying capacity will probably be down about 30% in the Fall. Southwest has not imposed any layoffs or furloughs in its 49-year history.

Most employees are being offered leave of a minimum of six months with benefits and 50% pay. Pilots are being offered 61% pay.