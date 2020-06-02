× Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old woman from Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday, June 2 for a missing 72-year-old woman from Lake Geneva.

Patricia Foley-Ambrose was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near Highway 50 (West Main Street) and Mill Street in Lake Geneva.

Foley-Ambrose is a white woman, standing 5’5″ tall, and weighing 185 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

She could be driving a blue 2002 Dodge Neon with Wisconsin license plate number 138 TUE.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 262-248-4455.