MILWAUKEE -- Do your kids make a mess whenever they try to pour something? Well, there's an easy way to make sure the liquid gets perfectly in the glass every time -- and all you need is some string. Dr. Koco with Mad Science joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
The perfect pour: Easy way to make sure liquid gets in the glass every time, all you need is a string
-
It’s an optical illusion you can create using some paper and string
-
Educational fun for the kids: How to build your own compass
-
Educational fun for the kids: Here’s a science experiment on air pressure
-
Do you know why some things float and others don’t? Easy experiment on water denisty
-
Looking for a way to keep your kids busy while learning? All you need is a pencil
-
-
Make your own instruments: A fun way you can create a xylophone using glasses of water
-
Forget the big top — you can have a circus in your home! All you need is a little static
-
Did you know there’s a science lesson hiding in your kitchen cupboards?
-
Create your own instrument with just 2 simple tools
-
Observing chemical reactions: How you can polish dirty pennies with ketchup
-
-
Take the plunge: Using sauce packets for at-home science projects
-
Take your bubble blowing up a notch! Secret ingredient you can use to make your suds more ghostly
-
Mad Science experiments to teach your kids at home