Video: Madison news crew attacked while live on TV, suspect faces multiple charges

MILWAUKEE -- A morning news reporter in Madison and her photojournalist were attacked while live on TV on Tuesday morning, June 2.

NBC15's Amelia Jones and Curt Lenz are OK but shaken following the confrontation. It happened around 5 a.m. -- just as the pair started to give viewers a glimpse of the damage caused during the third night of protests in Madison.

Police were called to the scene -- and officers were able to locate the suspect and arrest him.

The 40-year-old man has been booked into the Dane County Jail on counts of battery, disorderly conduct, resisting, and a probation violation.