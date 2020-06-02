Waukesha North softball player Erin Coonen, in the Top 10 of her class, off to UW-Eau Claire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

The fact that she's always positive and easy to coach made it easy to honor Waukesha North High School senior softball player Erin Coonen.

The turning point of her four-year career came in her 2019 season on an overnight tournament. A simple message to have fun was all she needed -- and she said she did so by hitting the ball a lot!

A WIAA scholar-athlete for the Northstars, she’s also in the Top 10 of her class. She was a member of the Academic Decathlon and Forensics teams. She’s off to UW-Eau Claire in the fall.

Congratulations to Erin Coonen, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.