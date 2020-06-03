× 53-year-old Franksville bicyclist struck by vehicle and killed in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Franksville man, 53, was struck by a vehicle and killed as he rode a bicycle in Mount Pleasant Wednesday evening, June 3.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the intersection of Fancher Road and Luanne Drive.

The bicyclist was wearing a helmet, police said, but suffered a serious head injury, and despite life-saving measures by a nurse and another bystander, he died at the scene.

The woman driving the vehicle, 19, from Kenosha, was cooperative with the investigation, police said, noting that there was no indication drugs or alcohol were involved.

Police said inattentive driving is being considered as a possible contributing factor. As of Wednesday night, no citations had been issued.

Fancher Road was closed during the investigation for approximately three hours.