6th day of demonstrations for George Floyd continue throughout Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- For the sixth consecutive day, demonstrations in honor of George Floyd were held in Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 3. Those demonstrations included the return of crowds to Humboldt Park near Howell and Oklahoma.

On another hot day, there was a lot of water going around as the march left from Humboldt Park -- headed for Cathedral Square on Milwaukee's lower east side. There was also a first aid team and a vehicle with water traveling with the group to make sure those participating were taken care of.

In addition to Cathedral Square, the demonstration plans to stop at the Milwaukee Police Department administration building in downtown Milwaukee and to Veterans Park along the lakefront.

Organizers ask that those in support of their message bring water bottles. Organizers also want those watching at home to know that their message is peaceful and, while they are tired and many have blisters on their feet, the movement and the call for justice and change is keeping them going.

"I want people to know that peaceful protesters and looters are different. Us peaceful protesters, we protest, we march, that's our statement," said organizer Jeremiah Thomas. "We want our voice to be heard, but looters are the ones who take advantage and burn down stuff. We are not looters."

"After last night, and realizing we ended on a peaceful note, we did make a decision as a group to disband around 9 o'clock," organizer Thomas Franecki said. "The peaceful side of the protests, there are those who continued."

The march is scheduled to go on until 10 p.m. Wednesday night.