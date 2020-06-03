Acuity flag dubbed ‘world’s largest’ shredded by 60-70 mph winds in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Winds gusts between 60 and 70 miles per hour ripped the Acuity flag in half in Sheboygan Tuesday night, June 2.

By mid-morning, Acuity officials shared on social media a photo of a replacement flag “flying high” after the original flag suffered “significant wind damage.”

Photos and video from FOX6 viewers showed the flag ripped to shreds after strong to severe storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin Tuesday night.

A FOX6 producer captured a tree down in Sheboygan — and there were widespread power outages showing on the We Energies Outage Map as the storms moved through.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for all of southeast Wisconsin, and the storms prompted severe thunderstorm warnings around 8 p.m.

The severe threat ended by about 10 p.m.

Billed as the world’s largest free-flying American flag, the 70- by 140-foot flag is nearly 100 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty. It’s located along I-43 between Milwaukee and Green Bay on the Acuity Insurance headquarters.