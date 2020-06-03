Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Gardening tips: Plants you can grow in containers, how to reduce maintenance time

Posted 11:10 am, June 3, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Everyone is getting into gardening these days -- and some have more space than others. If you're among those with less, no worries. Gardening expert Melinda Myers  joins FOX6 WakeUp with tips on growing edibles and flowers in containers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.