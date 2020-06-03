Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Safe way to get families out of the house: Take a drive to see the stunning murals around City of Milwaukee

Posted 9:35 am, June 3, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- It's a safe way for families to get out of the house! Calie Herbst from Milwaukee With Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp with the perfect activity for those antsy to see anything other than their own walls.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.