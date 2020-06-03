Sam Pilon, 4-year track star at Waukesha South, on her way to UW-Eau Claire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

At Waukesha South High School, Sam Pilon continues her family name in the athletic program.

She was a football athletic trainer all four seasons.

She contributed to the basketball program, as well.

But on the track is where she really stood out. She's a four-year track athlete, and a state qualifier in pole vault in 2019.

She also did jumps, vaults and relays. She's All-Conference -- and on her way to UW-Eau Claire.

Congratulations to Sam Pilon, representing Waukesha South as a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.