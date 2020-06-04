LIVE: Community Task Force MKE holds press conference in front of Public Safety Building
‘Enough is enough. It’s time for change:’ Packers deliver message on social injustice

Posted 10:18 am, June 4, 2020

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers on Thursday morning, June 4 delivered a message on social injustice in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.

The video includes statements from Aaron Rodgers,  Davante Adams, Billy Turner,  Adrian Amos, Kevin King,  David Bakhtiari,  Corey Linsley,  Kenny Clark, Marcedes Lewis, Preston Smith,  Mason Crosby and coach Matt LaFleur.

“Come up with real solutions to make significant change. The right actions speak a lot louder than the right words,” LaFleur said.

