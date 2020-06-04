John McGivern talks summer travel plans, what he’s doing different this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have plans this summer to travel? John McGivern is doing something different this year. He joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

John is going to a family cottage on the Chain of Lakes near Waupaca this summer after three trips were canceled.

It was what he did when he was a kid. It's getting back to basics. The Wisconsin cottage trip will replace a trip to Mexico, a trip to Las Vegas and a 10-day River Cruise John was going to host to the south of France.

They'll fish for sun fish and blue gills in the cottage row boat -- play rummy royal with the actual rummy royal game mat they used as kids -- and make s'mores in the fire pit...EVERY NIGHT.