Marquette track, football standout Riley Nowakowski ready to buckle his chinstrap for the Badgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Having missed their final season of high school sports, FOX6 is shining a spotlight on senior spring athletes.

Marquette High School senior Riley Nowakowski is fast and an accomplished track star. Now, he's a High School Hot Shot.

He has competed in the 100, 200 and 400-meter relay and the 800-meter relay, and was part of the 2019 regional title team in the 800-meter relay that qualified for state.

In 2017, Nowakowski was on the 400-meter relay team that reached state as well. He is part of the 400-meter relay team that set the school record.

His speed and strength helped him star on the Hilltoppers football team as well. He will be playing football at UW-Madison.

Congratulations Riley Nowakowski, our High School Hot Shot.