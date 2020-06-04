× Milwaukee police: 3 shot, wounded in pair of afternoon shootings

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double non-fatal shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, June 4 around 12:40 p.m. near 20th and State.

Authorities said the victims — an 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man — were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A little more than an hour later, police responded to a shooting near 35th and Garfield — approximately two miles from the scene of the earlier incident. The 26-year-old male victim was struck while sitting in his parked car and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The incidents are not believed to be related.

The circumstances leading up to each shooting are under investigation, and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information can contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.