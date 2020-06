MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department released footage on Thursday, June 4 of unrest and incidents that transpired across the city over the preceding week, following otherwise peaceful protests.

In a statement, MPD said: “The Milwaukee Police Department supports your constitutional right to protest peacefully. We will not support or tolerate the criminal and illegal activity shown in this video.”

WARNING : Strong language. Viewer discretion is advised

