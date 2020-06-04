× Milwaukee’s Brady Street Festival canceled amid coronavirus concerns

MILWAUKEE — The Brady Street Business Improvement District announced Thursday, June 4 that Brady Street Festival will be the latest fest to be canceled due to coronavirus.

The popular block party on Milwaukee’s east side was scheduled for Saturday, July 25.

In a statement from Rachel Taylor, the executive director of the Brady Street BID:

“The Brady St. BID Board of Directors has voted to cancel the 2020 Brady Street Festival in an effort to further contain the spread of COVID-19. This decision was made after many discussions and a review of options. However, to maintain the integrity of this beloved festival it is best if we focus our efforts on doing other events, hopefully later this year. Thank you for your support.”