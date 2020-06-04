× Open Record Special Edition: A Cry for Racial Equality and Justice

MILWAUKEE — It’s been six days and six nights of protests in Milwaukee. The civil unrest follows the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, calling for racial equality and justice.

In this special edition of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite two FOX6 colleagues on the episode: Reporter Sam Kraemer and Photojournalist Vanshay Murdock. The pair have been on the front lines, covering recent protests in and around Milwaukee.

So, six days in, what do things look like in Milwaukee? Sam and Vanshay share their unique perspectives: What they’ve seen, the vibe among demonstrators, and how the protests have evolved over the last week. They also talk about how they’ve been treated, as members of the media, covering these protests. You’ll also learn things they’ve noticed while among the protesters that’s difficult to convey on television.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

