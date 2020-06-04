× Police: 2 officers, man being arrested ‘due to civil unrest’ struck in hit-and-run at MLK and Locust

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee police officers and a Milwaukee man, 27 who was being arrested near MLK Drive and Locust Street Thursday morning, June 4 were struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Police said just after 3 a.m., officers were making arrests after “several individuals were obstructing traffic and impeding the traffic flow.”

As officers were arresting one of those individuals, a vehicle struck two officers and the individual under arrest.

The officers fell to the ground, and police said the 27-year-old man was dragged under the vehicle for several feet. He was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital, where police said he was listed in stable condition.

The two officers, a 29-year-old man with four-plus years of service and a 46-year-old man with three-plus years of service both suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver failed to stop.

The striking vehicle was located in Butler around 3:45 a.m. Police said a 27-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman were arrested.

