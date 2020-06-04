× Police: 25-year-old man died at the hospital after shooting near 39th and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old Milwaukee man died at the hospital after a shooting early Thursday, June 4 near 39th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue.

It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital by acquaintances, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.