Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is back open, ready to show off 185-acre habitat on Lake Michigan

BAYSIDE -- The Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is back open and ready to show off 185-acre habitat on Lake Michigan. Brian Kramp spent the morning there getting details on how they've adapted to COVID-19.

About Schlitz Audubon Nature Center (website)

We continue a phased approach to re-opening that will ensure the safety of visitors, staff, and volunteers.

All visitors – including members – must pre-register online and capacity is be limited to 75 hikers. For now, time slots are available for hiking mornings and afternoons on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays and afternoons-only on Wednesdays and Fridays. We remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Visit our calendar to register. Please read the additional guidelines listed when you register. We look forward to seeing you at the Center!