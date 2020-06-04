× Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed in crash in Salem Lakes; older brother was driving

VILLAGE OF SALEM LAKES — A 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on State Highway 50 at County Highway B in the Village of Salem Lakes Wednesday evening, June 3.

It happened around 8 p.m. and involved two vehicles. Both suffered heavy damage.

An investigation revealed a Volkswagen EOS was headed east on State Highway 50 at a high rate of speed and struck a Toyota Corolla that was turning southbound from State Highway 50 to County Highway B.

A 19-year-old Twin Lakes man who was driving the Volkswagen and his 19-year-old female passenger from Bristol were taken to the hospital.

A 20-year-old Twin Lakes man was driving the Corolla — and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, as well.

Sheriff’s officials said occupants of both vehicles suffered “severe injuries.”

The 14-year-old in the front seat of the Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff’s officials said he was the brother of the 20-year-old driver.

No intoxicants were detected on the drivers, sheriff’s officials noted, but both provided a consensual drug test of their blood and are cooperating with the investigation.