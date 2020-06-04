Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Tensions rise between protesters, police outside MPD District 5

Posted 6:16 am, June 4, 2020, by , Updated at 06:18AM, June 4, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Two groups of protesters became one on Wednesday night, June 3 in Milwaukee -- the sixth consecutive day of protests over the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In the early morning hours of Thursday, June 4, tensions between police and demonstrators became intense outside Milwaukee Police Department District 5 -- located near MLK and Locust.

Around 3 a.m.local law enforcement brought in armored vehicles in an effort to disperse the crowd -- pushing their way east down Locust.

That's when protesters started to throw glass bottles and fire crackers. At one point, a FOX6 crew on scene heard gunshots as well. Eventually a lot of the crowd fled the area.

Witnesses tell FOX6 News that at least one protester was hit by a fleeing vehicle -- we've also heard that a police officer may have been hit by a vehicle. Authorities have not confirmed those details.

A FOX6 crew on scene also saw people running, multiple minor car crashes at the intersection of MLK and Locust and then officers deploying smoke and tear gas. They pushed the crowd down MLK -- they broke up at Center Street.

