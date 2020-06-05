‘Bring people together:’ Milwaukee protesters march for 8th straight day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For the eighth straight day, protests in honor of the officer-involved deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others continued in Milwaukee on Friday, June 5.

A group assembled at Humboldt Park -- the meeting point for several protests over the past week -- around 3 p.m. Organizers addressed the crowd, listing travel and safety guidelines, before beginning the march.

The demonstration traveled north on Howell Avenue and onto Kinnickinnic Avenue before heading west down National Avenue.

"This is really only the first step. I feel like as a city we've been behind for a long time. We need to continue to build bridges and bring people together," said Milwaukee resident and protester Andy Silverman.

The group continued down National until reaching Miller Park Way, where they turned south and ultimately east down Lincoln Avenue.

"The path forward is for white people to start being part of the solution. Let's be honest. We're part of the problem, and we need to be part of the solution," said protester Tina Peters of Waukesha. "We need to have accountability for the way we treat others. We need to stop hiding behind our doors, behind our churches, behind our bibles and pretending this problem isn't real. It's real, and if we call ourselves brothers and sisters of God, we need to start acting like it."

A woman in the crowd held a sign wishing Breonna Taylor, who was killed in her home by Louisville police, a happy birthday; she would have turned 27 years old on June 5.

The march paused around 8:15 p.m. as protesters took a break near 38th and Lincoln before continuing the demonstration, eastbound on Lincoln.

The group continued down Lincoln for over an hour, passing the Milwaukee Police Department's District 2 stations.

As the group passed the police station, it re-entered Bay View -- having already marched for roughly six hours and nearly 10 miles across Milwaukee.

Earlier in the day Friday, demonstrations formed on Milwaukee's north side and in surrounding suburbs, such as Greendale.

