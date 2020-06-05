Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Father arrested in deaths of children, ages 3 and 5

Posted 8:41 am, June 5, 2020, by , Updated at 08:44AM, June 5, 2020

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — The father of two young children found dead in Kaukauna in February has been arrested in their deaths.

Police say Matthew Beyer, of Manitowoc, is in custody on possible charges of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Matthew Beyer

WLUK-TV reports five-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer were found dead Feb. 17 in a Kaukauna duplex.

Police Chief Jamie Graff said earlier the children had “intentionally inflicted injuries,” but was not specific.

Police have forwarded the case to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office. It was not clear whether Beyer has hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.