× FOX6 News Presents: Finding A Way Forward: Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — The aftermath of the death of George Floyd has laid bare the urgent need for change in our society. But what’s next for Milwaukee and the country?

FOX6 starts the discussion with a one-hour special that looks at the status of our community and how we can begin to have open-minded discussions about race relations.

This important show will be broadcast live and hosted by FOX 6 anchors Ted Perry, Mary Stoker Smith, Kim Murphy and Carl Deffenbaugh.

FOX6 News Presents: Finding A Way Forward.

Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m.