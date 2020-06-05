From Greyhound to Badger: Shortstop Zoe Stansbury is a High School Hot Shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHOREWOOD -- The senior spotlight for our High School Hot Shot shines on Zoe Stansbury of Shorewood – and it should.

She is the shortstop for the softball team and the 2019 team MVP. Certainly disappointed to miss out on the 2020 season but she has a lot more going for her as well. Also a varsity participant in tennis. And a good trumpet player. She is in the wind ensemble and the jazz ensemble and the pep band. She and 16 members of her family recently went on a trip to Kenya.

From the Greyhounds to the Badgers, Zoe Stansbury will attend UW-Madison and study industrial engineering. Good luck!