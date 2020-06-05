Healthcare professionals kneel in solidarity with protesters against racial inequality

LIVE: Protesters march from Humboldt Park to West Allis
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) – Healthcare professionals in northern Virginia took a knee Friday in solidarity with protesters against racial inequality in a movement they’re calling “White Coats for Black Lives.”

INOVA Health physicians, leaders and team members said they are taking part in this movement to show support in fighting for justice across the country.

“We are committed to working with our community to be part of positive change,” the organization tweeted.

(Courtesy INOVA Health)

Thousands of protesters in D.C. gathered in unity across the area this week to condemn racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck. It was the latest in a series of deaths of black men and women at the hands of police in America.

Demonstrators in the nation’s capital joined forces to support the Black Lives Matter movement demanding social change, equality, and justice for Floyd and the many other Black men and women who died in the hands of police.

