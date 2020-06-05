MILWAUKEE -- What do you do when live gives you lemons? Well, one of the things you can do is make a battery. Dr. Koco with Mad Science joins FOX6 WakeUp to show us how.
Life giving you lemons? See how you can use them to make a battery
-
Educational fun for the kids: How to build your own compass
-
It’s an optical illusion you can create using some paper and string
-
Make your own instruments: A fun way you can create a xylophone using glasses of water
-
Are you feeling up for a challenge? Science activity you can do with things in your house
-
Educational fun for the kids: Here’s a science experiment on air pressure
-
-
Take the plunge: Using sauce packets for at-home science projects
-
Create your own instrument with just 2 simple tools
-
Looking for a fun game to play outside with the kids? Compete in the Bobble Ball Challenge
-
The perfect pour: Easy way to make sure liquid gets in the glass every time, all you need is a string
-
How do flashlights work? A Mad Science experiment helps us solve this mystery
-
-
Rainbow explosion: Colorful experiment with 3 items you probably already have around the house
-
Take your bubble blowing up a notch! Secret ingredient you can use to make your suds more ghostly
-
Observing chemical reactions: How you can polish dirty pennies with ketchup