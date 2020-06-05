× Milwaukee County Parks Traveling Beer Gardens to return starting June 10

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks will officially open its first Traveling Beer Garden of the 2020 season on June 10 after COVID-19 restrictions forced cancelations to stops slated for May.

On Wednesday, June 10, the Pass Me a Pint Tour will set up shop at Froemming Park in Franklin. The tour will remain at that location through June 28.

Friday, June 12, the Roll Out the Barrel Tour will begin at Doctors Park Bayside where it will remain through June 21.

The Traveling Beer Gardens are built out of two restored fire trucks, converted into mobile beer-serving units. The trucks serve up to 12 craft beers from Milwaukee’s Sprecher Brewery.

The trucks typically travel simultaneously from May through September. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the 2020 season’s start.

The Roll Out the Barrel Tour stops at each location for three weeks, and he Pass Me a Pint Tour stops for three weeks — according to the Milwaukee County Parks website.

