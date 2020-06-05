× Milwaukee police: 2 arrested after 2-year-old gets hold of gun, shoots self

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Tuesday, June 2 around 1:30 p.m. on the city’s northwest side.

Authorities say a 2-year-old child sustained a non-life threatening injury when they got ahold of a gun and shot themselves on Lovers Lane just north of Hampton.

A 23-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were arrested in connection to the incident. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

The incident was not reported to police until June 4.