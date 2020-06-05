Phased re-opening plans are underway at 6 YMCA locations

GREENFIELD --The process of simply jumping on the treadmill at your local gym may be a little different than before the coronavirus pandemic. Brian Kramp is with the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County learning how members are adapting to the changes put in place at their six locations.
