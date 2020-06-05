Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Phased re-opening plans are underway at 6 YMCA locations

Posted 10:10 am, June 5, 2020, by
Data pix.

GREENFIELD --The process of simply jumping on the treadmill at your local gym may be a little different than before the coronavirus pandemic. Brian Kramp is with the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County learning how members are adapting to the changes put in place at their six locations.

