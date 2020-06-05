Police: 63-year-old, 20-year-old wounded in pair of Milwaukee shootings

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Friday afternoon, June 5.

The first occurred just after 2:30 p.m. near 14th and Harrison. The victim, a 63-year-old man, was in his garage when he heard gunfire and was subsequently struck, sustaining non-life threatening injures.

Around 2:45 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot during an argument near 50th and Clarke. The suspect had previously left the scene, but returned a short time later with a firearm and shot the victim. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to seek the suspects in these incidents. Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.