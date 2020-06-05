LIVE: Protesters march from Humboldt Park to West Allis
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police: 63-year-old, 20-year-old wounded in pair of Milwaukee shootings

Posted 4:13 pm, June 5, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Friday afternoon, June 5.

The first occurred just after 2:30 p.m. near 14th and Harrison. The victim, a 63-year-old man, was in his garage when he heard gunfire and was subsequently struck, sustaining non-life threatening injures.

Around 2:45 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot during an argument near 50th and Clarke. The suspect had previously left the scene, but returned a short time later with a firearm and shot the victim. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to seek the suspects in these incidents. Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.